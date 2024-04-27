Thane: Fire Breaks Out in Harihar Complex Godown in Bhiwandi (Watch Video)

A massive fire broke out in the Harihar Complex godown in Thane's Bhiwandi on Saturday, April 27. No injuries or casualties have been reported yet. The cause of the fire remains unknown. More Details are awaited.

A video shared by the news agency IANS from the Thane district of Maharashtra shows a building engulfed in a massive blaze and clouds of black smoke coming out from the fire site.

Visuals From the Spot