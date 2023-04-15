Thane: Fire erupts at industrial estate, no casualties reported

A fire erupted in an industrial estate in Maharashtra's Thane city on Saturday and no casualties were reported in the incident, an official said.

The blaze broke out around 3 am in an industrial unit where casting materials were stored, said Avinash Sawant, chief of the regional disaster management cell (RDMC).

Local firemen and the RDMC team rushed to the scene and put out the blaze within an hour, he said, adding that the cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained.

Yesterday, A major fire broke out at a factory in Maharashtra's Navi Mumbai at afternoon, civic officials said. One person sustained minor injuries in the blaze that started around 4 pm and was taken to hospital, they said.

Six fire engines were pressed into service to control the blaze at a thermo-plastic factory at Rabale MIDC, they said. The cause of the fire is still not known, they added.