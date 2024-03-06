Thane Fire: Massive Blaze Erupts in Scrap Yard in Kharegaon; Watch Video

A massive fire broke out in Kalwa's Kharegaon area, Thane, on Wednesday evening. According to reports, the fire occurred in Parsik Nagar Phase 2. PTI shared a video on X showing thick black smoke billowing from the blaze, which caused panic in the area.

The cause of the fire remains unclear. No injuries have been reported as of yet. Further details regarding the incident are awaited.

VIDEO | Fire breaks out in a scrap yard in Kadegaon, Thane-Kalwa area. More details are awaited. pic.twitter.com/5xldizb0Nj — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) March 6, 2024

This is a developing story...