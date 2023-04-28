Thane: Four held for stealing valuables worth Rs 9 lakh from express train passengers

Maharashtra police of Thane district have arrested four persons for allegedly stealing jewellery and other material from express train passengers, and seized from them valuables worth more than Rs nine lakh, an official said.

The crime branch of the Government Railway Police (Kalyan unit) took action against the accused. Several incidents of miscreants robbing passengers or stealing their belongings during their express trains travel on the Ahmedabad-Vasai-Pune route, crime branch’s senior inspector Arsuddin Shaikh said.

After receiving complaints, the police launched a probe. They examined the footage captured on the CCTV cameras, in which they found four persons moving in suspicious manner on a railway platform. The technical and intelligence inputs led the police to the accused, he said.

The police first arrested one of the accused from Pune last week. During his interrogation, he named his accomplices. After that, the police nabbed the trio, Shaikh said, adding that all of them in their twenties.

The police then seized valuables collectively worth Rs 9,41,998, including five mobile phones, gold and silver ornaments. The accused were involved in eight crimes in Karjat, Kalyan and Dombivali police station limits, he said.