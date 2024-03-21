Thane Gears Up for Summer 2024 Heat: Survey Identifies Vulnerable Areas, Action Plan Rolled Out

As the mercury is rising, Thane administration is rolling its heat action plan, starting with a survey assess heat risks and creating preparedness against rising temperatures.

Wagle Estate and Mumbra ward areas have been identified as the most vulnerable to the heat effects in the early assessment by the Council on Energy, Environment and Water. The plan, to be implemented by Thane Municipal Corporation will include strategic measures such as augmenting green spaces, ensuring provision of shelters, cooling facilities, and adequate water supply at public waiting areas during heatwave seasons.

Also Read | Mumbai Weather Forecast: IMD Predicts Rise in Maximum Temperature for Next 48 Hours.

Good news to those from Vartak Nagar and Majiwada-Manpada, as these wards have been deemed at very low risk while Kalwa and Lokmanya Savarkar Nagar have been assessed to fall in moderate risk category. Diva, Naupada, and Uthalsar wards exhibit low risk, as per CEEW.

What is the strategy to fight heat waves?

Create public cooling centres and green spaces, /parks, water ponds where people can go to cool off and avoid heat-related illnesses / deaths. Promote heat resistant building materials to reduce heat island effects in urban areas such as cool roofs and thermal insulation Sprinkling of water on road to reduce heat and improve air quality. Road transport department to ensure shelter/ sheds at bus stops and roadside tree plantation or create green divider. Procurement of adequate quantity of life saving medicines, IV fluids, ORS, etc. in all health centres under Municipal corporation areas. Water supply department has been directed to ensure clean drinking water facilities at common places such as bus stands, labour hubs, markets, parks, etc and open water kiosk at identified hot spot area/ place.

Thane Summers Getting Hotter: Study Shows Significant Increase in Heat Index

An analysis of the heat index, combining temperature and relative humidity (referred to as felt temperature), reveals a substantial increase in both felt and dry maximum temperatures over the last 40 years (1982–2022) during Thane’s summer months. The average difference between felt and dry temperatures, indicating rising humidity-related temperatures, has slightly increased in recent years. For instance, in 2022, the average summer maximum felt temperatures were nearly 3 degree centigrade higher than dry temperatures, emphasizing the impact of increased heat stress due to the added humidity factor.