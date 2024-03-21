Mumbai Weather Forecast: IMD Predicts Rise in Maximum Temperature for Next 48 Hours

According to the latest Weather Bulletin by the India Meteorological Department (IMD), daytime temperatures may incfease between 36 to 38 degrees Celsius, warning warmer days ahead. However, there is no heatwave warning issued by the department till now.

Data released on March 20 for the next 48 hours shows that the Colaba observatory recorded a maximum temperature of 34.3 degrees Celsius, while the Santa Cruz observatory reported a slightly higher maximum of 38.7 degrees Celsius. Maximum & Minimum temperatures were likely to be around 36 degrees Celsius and 22 degrees Celsius.

An official from the IMD indicated that hot and humid conditions are anticipated around from March 20. Consequently, Suburban areas can anticipate maximum temperature ranging from 35 degrees Celsius.

On Wednesday, Mumbai has recorded hottest day so far this year so far as the maximum temperatures soared to 38.7 degree celsius. Last year in March, the IMD had declared a heatwave in the city, as Mumbai sweltered at temperatures above 37 degrees on multiple days.