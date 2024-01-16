Thane Housing Market Thrives, Ghodbunder Takes Center Stage

Flat sales in Thane city have surged in the past year, with over 180,000 units sold, up 20% from the previous year. The increase is attributed to a number of factors, including rising incomes, low interest rates on home loans, and the availability of affordable housing in popular areas such as Ghodbundar, Pokhran Road, and Cadbury junction.

Ghodbunder is a popular destination for homebuyers due to the availability of a wide range of new and affordable housing options. The area is also well-connected to public transportation and other amenities. Cadbury and Pokhran Road are also popular choices for upper-income homebuyers.

Home Loans Still Affordable

Despite rising interest rates, home loans remain relatively affordable for many buyers. This is due to the fact that banks are still offering competitive interest rates on home loans.

Increased Revenue for Municipal Corporation

The increase in home sales has also led to increased revenue for the Thane Municipal Corporation. The corporation collects a property tax on all residential properties in the city.

Sales Up From Previous Year

Home sales in Thane were down in 2022, but have rebounded strongly in 2023. This is a positive sign for the city's economy and its residents.