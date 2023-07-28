Thane: Jeweller held for cheating customers of Rs 15.8 lakh

An offence has been registered against a jeweller for allegedly cheating customers of Rs 15.8 lakh in Maharashtra’s Thane district, police said.

A case under sections 420 (cheating) and 406 (criminal breach of trust) of the Indian Penal Code has been registered against a jeweller from Dombivili town of the district, sub-inspector Deep Vijay Bhawar of Vishnu Nagar police station said.

The accused had taken orders for jewellery and advance payments from customers, who did not receive anything. He later shut the shop and fled, the official said.

Six customers have been cheated by the jeweller between April and July, and more are likely to come forward with complaints, he said, adding that the accused has cheated people of Rs 15.8 lakh.