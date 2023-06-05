Thane: Land survey work for 28km Kalyan-Murbad rail line completed in 15 days

Land survey work for the 28-kilometre Kalyan-Murbad rail line in Maharashtra's Thane district has been completed in 15 days, a revenue official said. The in-principle approval for the line was given in 2016 and a route survey was conducted from Ulhasnagar, Titwala and Murbad in the district.

The then Maharashtra government under Devendra Fadnavis had also approved the project, but it went into cold storage soon after till the Eknath Shinde dispensation last year told the Centre that the state would contribute 50 per cent of the cost. The stations on the route will be Kalyan, Shahad, Ambivli, Kamba Road, Apti, Mamnoli, Potgaon and Murbad, as per officials. The land survey work was completed within 15 days on May 28, Kalyan sub-divisional officer Abhijit Bande-Patil said.

Talking to reporters in Bhiwandi area here on Sunday, Union minister and local parliamentarian Kapil Patil said there was a demand for the rail link for Murbad since several years, but it was during the regime of Prime Minister Narendra Modi that the project was shown the green flag and included in the budget. He expressed confidence that the work on the much-awaited project will start soon.