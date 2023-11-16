Thane: Loan recovery agents arrested for driving woman to suicide

The Government Railway Police (GRP) in Thane have arrested two loan recovery agents from Assam on charges of allegedly abetting the suicide of a 34-year-old woman, according to an official statement. Laxana Narendra Yadav allegedly ended her life by jumping in front of a train at Diva in Maharashtra's Thane district on July 6, senior inspector Pandhari Kande said on Wednesday.

An investigation uncovered that the woman had borrowed Rs 19,000 through an online platform, and she was allegedly facing harassment from two recovery agents associated with the lending company for repayment. Moreover, these agents were accused of morphing her pictures and circulating them on social media to exert additional pressure on her, as stated by the official.

The GRP sleuths finally traced the accused to a village in Assam and arrested them on November 13, Kande said. The two persons have been identified as Shankar Narayan Hajong (29), who runs a tea stall, and Prasanjit Nirpen Hajong (32), the police said. Further probe was on into the case, they added.