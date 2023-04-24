Thane: Man booked for abetting employee's suicide

An offence has been registered against a man for allegedly abetting the suicide of his employee in Maharashtra's Thane district, police said.

A case under section 306 (abetment of suicide) of the Indian Penal Code has been registered against the owner of a furniture factory, an official from Khadakpada police station said.

The deceased Kailas Ahire (48) had worked at the factory and the accused allegedly owed him Rs 62,000 in wages and had failed to pay him despite repeated reminders, he said.

Ahire hanged himself in his house on April 22, the official said. According to the deceased man's son, his father had been in debt, as he had not been paid wages for 16 months, he added.