Thane: Man held for killing co-worker at industrial unit

A 24-year-old man has been arrested in Thane district of Maharashtra for allegedly killing his 31-year-old colleague at an industrial unit over a petty issue, police said.

The accused attacked his colleague on the premises of the factory, located in Sonale village, with an iron rod on Sunday night, killing him instantaneously, a Thane (Rural) police official said. A case was registered under section 302 (Punishment for murder) of the Indian Penal Code.

Earlier, in a similar incident in Bhiwandi, a 25-year-old man allegedly killed his colleague for refusing to cook food.

The accused killed the victim by hitting his head with a stone. The Nizampura police arrested the accused from his home as he was trying to escape.