Thane: Man kills 36-year-old wife on suspicion of her character

A man allegedly killed his 36-year-old wife at Badlapur town in Maharashtra's Thane district on suspicion of her character, police said.

The incident occurred on Wednesday morning, they said. The police have launched a search to trace the 37-year-old accused after the body of his wife, identified as Rajashri Bhosle, was found lying in a pool of blood with stab wounds at their residence, an official of Badlapur police station said. The victim's body was sent to a government hospital for a post-mortem, he said.

Earlier, a man allegedly killed his wife over a dispute and dumped her body near a highway in Maharashtra’s Thane district, police said. The body of the 40-year-old victim was found by passersby behind a pipeline along the Mumbai-Nashik Highway on Monday morning, senior inspector Datta Borate said.