Thane: Man kills mother after fight over not serving him tasty food

In a shocking incident from Maharashtra's Thane district, a man allegedly murdered his 55-year-old mother in a fit of anger over not being served tasty food. The tragic incident occurred on Sunday evening in Velu village, Murbad taluka. The mother and son had a history of frequent quarrels over domestic matters.

According to the reports, the dispute escalated on Sunday when the man complained that his mother hadn't prepared appetizing meals. In a moment of rage, he reportedly attacked her with a sickle on her neck, resulting in her immediate death. Neighbours informed the police about the incident, leading to the retrieval of the body for post-mortem at a government hospital.

Following the crime, the accused allegedly took an overdose of sleeping pills. He was hospitalized by relatives and has not been arrested yet due to his hospitalization. A murder case under Section 302 of the Indian Penal Code was registered against the accused on Monday. The authorities are currently conducting an investigation into the tragic incident.

Earlier in November, a man from Lakhani in Bhandara, Maharashtra, planned to kill his younger sibling, who was an alcoholic who frequently abused and assaulted his elderly mother. On Monday, Rahul R. Bhoyar (35), his companions Bhupendra Nyaymurti (27), and Kartik Mandhare (24), stabbed Akash R. Bhoyar (31) several times on a lonely road.