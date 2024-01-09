Thane Market Bustles with Kites for Makar Sankranti, but Shadow of Banned Chinese Manjha Persists

As Makar Sankranti preparations reach a fever pitch, Thane's market is flooded with a kaleidoscope of kites, ready to take flight and paint the skies with joy. From traditional designs to trendy "Chandrayaan" kites celebrating India's lunar triumph, there's something for every kite enthusiast. Tilgul necklaces, another festive favorite, add a touch of sweetness to the vibrant atmosphere, with shops offering them for Rs 550-600. However, amidst the festive cheer, a dark cloud lingers - the persistent threat of Chinese manjha. Despite a 2017 ban, this harmful synthetic thread, often treated with glass and metal to enhance its sharpness, continues to find its way into unsuspecting hands. Its cheap price compared to the safer cotton manjha makes it tempting for some, despite the serious danger it poses to birds and humans alike.

"We only keep simple cotton manjha," insists a kite seller near Thane station. "Chinese manjha is bad for the environment, so we don't sell it." But the reality is often different. The ban, limited to mere paper documentation in some places, fails to effectively curb the backdoor channels through which Chinese manjha enters the market. Online platforms further complicate matters, with some dealers resorting to coded names to sell the banned product under the radar. The consequences of ignoring the ban are stark. Aditya Patil of the Wildlife Welfare Association highlights the impact on birds: "Chinese manjha use is definitely affecting birds. We've issued helpline numbers to address such cases, and often need the fire brigade's help to rescue birds trapped in trees and buildings. "Thane police officials are urging citizens to fly kites responsibly and shun Chinese manjha. Proactive measures from the administration and stricter enforcement are crucial to ensure a joyful and safe Makar Sankranti for all.