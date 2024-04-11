Thane: Massive Fire Breaks Out at Barave Solid Waste Plant in Kalyan; Second Such Incident in 10 Days

A massive fire broke out at the municipal solid waste department's Barave ward in Kalyan on Thursday afternoon. The dry waste stored at the centre was burnt to ashes in the fire. Five to six fire brigade vehicles are at the spot. No casualties have taken place. This is the second fire at the garbage project in the last ten days. On March 31, too, a major fire broke out over here.

As soon as the information about the fire was received, the fire brigade personnel of the Kalyan Dombivli Municipal Corporation rushed to the spot. However, since the project is located outside the city and due to the strong wind speed, the fire immediately took a fierce form. The plume of smoke from the fire could be seen from a distance.

Residents of the high-rise buildings in the Kalyan and Barave area are distressed by the frequent fires at this project. Jotiram Jawale, a Kalyan resident who was an eyewitness, told LokmatTimes.com, “I was there at the spot 2 hours ago. The garbage is recycled at the plant. It could have taken place from the extreme heat. The intense heat from the sun and the presence of flammable components in the waste can increase the risk of fire.”

Namdeo Chaudhari, Chief Fire Officer, KDMC, told LokmatTimes.com that the fire is now under control and the cooling work is going on. "Dry waste is spread all over in the open. Just 10 days ago, a major fire erupted here. Maybe there could be a flammable substance present over there due to the earlier fire," Chaudhari said. Six fire tenders are on the spot now.