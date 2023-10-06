Thane: MNS continues protest against toll hike, hunger strike enters second day

The Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) continued its protest against the toll rate increase for the second consecutive day. However, in the afternoon, the MNS delegation staged a sit-in protest in front of the district collector's office. The district collector subsequently invited the protesters to a meeting and listened to their concerns. The MNS, however, announced that their hunger strike would persist until their demands are met.

The MNS initiated a mass agitation on September 30 against the toll rate increase, which was implemented on October 1 at the Mulund toll plaza on the outskirts of Thane. On October 5, the party commenced a fast unto death in the area. Leading the fast were MNS Thane Palghar district president Avinash Jadhav, city president Ravi More, deputy city president Pushkaraj Vichare, Swapnil Mahindrakar, and other office-bearers. The protesters have called for the complete removal of the toll hike.

On Thursday evening, officials from the Maharashtra State Road Development Corporation (MSRDC) held a meeting with the protesters, but it failed to satisfy their demands. As a result, the protests have continued for the second consecutive day. During the protest, medical professionals examined the office-bearers.

Simultaneously, the MNS delegation attempted to meet with the district collector on the matter. However, due to technical difficulties, the meeting did not take place initially. Subsequently, the office-bearers conducted a sit-in protest on the collector's office premises. The district collector later met with the protesters and assured them that the issue would be discussed at the highest level. Nevertheless, the agitation will persist until their demands are met, and Thane residents are relieved from the toll hike, as emphasized by Avinash Jadhav.