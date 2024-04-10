Thane Municipal Commissioner Directs Officials to Use GPS System for Monitoring Illegal Constructions

Thane residents keep complaining about the frequent illegal constructions in the city. Thane Municipal Commissioner Saurabh Rao has now directed officials to take strict measures against illegal constructions in the city. This decision was taken during a review meeting of the Kalwa Prabhag Samiti today. Rao raised concerns about the overall unauthorized constructions in the city and instructed officials to utilize the GPS satellite system for efficient monitoring. This system will help authorities quickly pinpoint illegal constructions and respond promptly.

He further directed Assistant Commissioners to strictly enforce regulations and demolish any unauthorized constructions found in the city. He emphasized that no new illegal constructions should be allowed to happen. For existing unauthorized constructions on forest department land or reclaimed land, Rao instructed officials to initiate correspondence with the concerned departments. He directed the municipality to take its course of action if these departments fail to respond. Rao stressed the importance of public safety and emphasized the need to demolish dangerous buildings before the monsoon arrives. He directed officials to take action against architects who provide faulty assessments of such buildings.

During the meeting, Rao expressed his dissatisfaction with the current collection rate of property tax (75%) and water charges (62%) in Kalwa Prabhag Samiti. He directed officials to prepare an action plan to achieve 100% collection of these taxes.