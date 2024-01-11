Thane Municipal Corporation Cracks Down on Unauthorized Construction

The Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) on Wednesday carried out a crackdown on unauthorized construction in the city's Diva, Mulund, Kalyan, and Manpada areas. The action was taken by the TMC's anti-encroachment squad and ward-wise teams.

The action targeted buildings, unauthorized shops, and ground-level construction. In Diva, a five-story building near the Jivadhani Nagar Priyadarshanni Apartment was demolished. In Diva East, the sixth-floor slab of a building near the Datta Temple was demolished. A two-story building near the Shiblinagar Gate was also demolished. Three buildings with columns above two floors in the MS Compound were also targeted.

In Mulund, a one-story building in the Natasha Chawl was demolished.

In Kalyan, the foundation slab of a ground-floor building in Kumbhar Galli was demolished, along with the centering and steel that had been erected for the second-floor slab. The third and fourth-floor slabs of a building at the Vitava Ganesh Visarjan Ghat were also demolished using a breaker machine.

In the Majiwada-Manpada area, a ground-level construction near the Ratntej building in Kasarvadavali, and the additional construction of three shops were demolished.

The action was carried out in accordance with the directives of Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, who has ordered a sustained crackdown on unauthorized construction in the TMC area.