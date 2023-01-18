Thane Municipal Corporation to add 123 electric buses by June

Thane Municipal Corporation in Maharashtra will for the first time add 123 electric buses to its public transport fleet, under the national Clean Air Action Plan, an official said.

According to civic commissioner Abhijit Bangar, 32 e-buses will arrive by this month-end, while the remaining vehicles will be procured by June. The new buses will add to the corporation’s breathe easy, zero emission and no noise plans, he said.

The corporation has received grants from the Centre to procure the buses, said the official. The civic commissioner said he has also asked officials to run the crematoriums in the city on gas or electricity.