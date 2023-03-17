Thane: Offence registered against five persons for attacking relatives over dispute

Published: March 17, 2023

An offence was registered against five persons for allegedly attacking and injuring their relatives over a dispute in Maharashtra’s Thane district, police said.

The incident took place in Devripada of Mumbra on Wednesday night, when a man, his parents and siblings attacked his wife’s family, an official.

The main accused’s wife had gone to her parent’s house after a dispute. The man followed her there with his family and attacked and abused her family members, he said. Some persons were injured in the attack and were admitted to a hospital, the official said.

A case under relevant provisions of the Indian Penal Code and Maharashtra Police Act has been registered. But no arrests have been made so far, the official said. 

