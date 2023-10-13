Thane: Part of ceiling slab collapses in electrical transformer room, no casualties reported

In the early hours of Friday, a portion of the ceiling slab in an electrical transformer room within an industrial estate in Thane city, Maharashtra, collapsed. According to Yasin Tadvi, who heads the Disaster Management Cell of the Thane municipal authority, the incident occurred around 3 am in the Teen Haath Naka locality. Fortunately, no injuries were reported as a result of this incident.

Local firemen and a team from the Regional Disaster Management Cell (RDMC) reached the spot and pulled down the remaining part of the slab, which was in dangerous condition, he said.

The rest of the cabin, built nearly 15 years ago, is also in a dangerous condition and civic officials will take a call about it on Friday, the official said.