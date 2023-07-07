Thane: Part of chawl’s gallery collapses after heavy rains

In Maharashtra's Thane city, a gallery of a chawl partially collapsed after heavy rains, but no one was hurt, according to civic officials on Friday.

According to Yasin Tadvi, head of the Regional Disaster Management Cell (RDMC) of the Thane Municipal Corporation, the incident happened on Thursday about 11 p.m.

After being alerted, the personnel of the local fire brigade unit and the RDMC rushed to the spot, he said. The chawl is around 40 years old. Ten to twenty feet of the gallery portion caved in, and its remaining part is in a precarious condition, Tadvi said.

The occupants of the tenement were evacuated and accommodated in an adjacent chawl as a temporary measure, he said.The civic body officials will take a decision on the tenement after examining it, he added.