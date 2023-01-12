Thane: Police arrests four people for ATM card theft

Four people have been arrested in Thane, Maharashtra, for allegedly defrauding people after stealing their ATM cards, police said on Thursday. The gang stole a woman's card and withdrew Rs 38,500 from her account after memorising her PIN when she made a cash deposit on January 2, according to Deputy Commissioner of Police (Crime) Shivraj Patil.

After she filed a complaint with the Srinagar police station, CCTV footage from the kiosk and the surrounding area was examined, revealing that the accused were on their way to Pandharpur in Solapur district, he added.

"We detained three people from Pandharpur and one from Ulhasnagar here. We found 101 ATM cards, as well as Rs 70,000 and a car, from them. The total worth of the things confiscated is Rs 4.06 lakh," he stated.

According to the official, eight cases recorded against their identities in Srinagar, Narpoli, Vishnu Nagar, Mumbra, and Kolsewadi police stations, as well as one in Jalgaon, have been solved.