Thane: Police arrests two persons for fake gold fraud

Police in Maharashtra's Thane district have arrested two persons for allegedly advertising on social media about selling gold at cheaper rates and cheating people, an official said.

The police were probing complaints about people being cheated through advertisements about gold being sold at cheaper rates, senior inspector Dilip Patil said.

Two persons, one of them from Kutch in neighbouring Gujarat, were arrested based on technical inputs, he said.

The accused had allegedly cheated people in Varanasi, Jaipur, Kolhapur, Navi Mumbai among other places with fake gold, the official said, adding that a probe is underway to ascertain the extent of the fraud.