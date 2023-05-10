Thane: Police bust IPL betting racket, arrest eight in Bhayandar hotel raid

A cricket betting racket was uncovered by a crime detection team from the Navghar police, who raided rooms in a business hotel situated in Bhayandar.

A total of eight individuals were apprehended for participating in illegal betting activities during the IPL 2023 match between Kolkata Knight Riders and Punjab Kings held at the Eden Garden Stadium on May 8.

Based on a received tip-off, a police team led by Senior Police Inspector Vijay Pawar conducted a targeted operation at The Crown- Business Hotel near Golden Nest Circle in Bhayandar (east). The team swiftly entered rooms 203 and 205 at approximately 10 pm.

A group of eight individuals, predominantly from Halol city in the Panch-Mahal district of Gujarat, were apprehended in the act of accepting and placing bets on the IPL match. The accused were charged under the appropriate sections of the Indian Penal Code, Maharashtra Prevention of Gambling Act-1987, and Indian Telegraph Act-1885.

According to the police, two managers who were on duty and appeared to have knowledge of the illicit activities were detained, while the owner of the establishment was also implicated and charged in relation to the offense.

In addition to cash and multiple mobile phones, the police confiscated a laptop and notebooks from the suspects. These items were reportedly utilized by the accused to record betting transactions related to IPL matches. The possibility of additional arrests has not been ruled out, as a team from the Navghar police station is currently conducting further investigations in the case.