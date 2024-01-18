Thane Police Bust Sex Racket in Dombivli's Hotel Amantran

In an operation by the Anti Human Trafficking Cell (AHTC) of Thane police, a raid was conducted at Dombivli's Amantran Lodging Boarding, uncovering an ongoing sex racket. The Crime Branch team arrested a total of four individuals, including the manager, waiter, and an agent at the Amantran Lodging Boarding. They rescued a victimized girl from the clutches of the sex racket and have declared the owner and operator of the lodging boarding as wanted.

The AHTC team received confidential information that a significant flesh trade business is operating at Amantaran Lodging Boarding near the toll plaza at Lodha Palava, Samarth Commercial Plaza, within the jurisdiction of the Dombivli, Manpada Police Station of Thane city.

Subsequently, the AHTC team deployed a trap by sending bogus customers and a decoy to conduct a raid. The police apprehended the manager, waiter, and agent of Amantran Lodging Boarding, taking a total of four individuals into custody, while rescuing the victimized girl from the clutches of the flesh trade.

The waiter and agent at Amantran Lodging Boarding were found engaging in the despicable business of trafficking girls by sending photos of girls to customers.

Currently, the police are taking legal action under IPC - 370 and sections of Prevention of Immoral Trafficking Act (PITA) against the manager, owner, waiter, and agent. Additionally, the team is following legal procedures to send the victimized girl to a women's rehabilitation home.