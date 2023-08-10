Thane: Police held 10 MNS workers for ransacking private school over fee issue

Police arrested at least ten members of the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) for reportedly ransacking a private school in Ulhasnagar, Thane district, over a fee hike problem.

A case is being registered against them at the Hill Line police station, he said. MNS workers demanding reduction in school fees stormed into the school premises and smashed the window panes and other material in the premises. They also smeared paints on the name board of the school, he said.

After being alerted, a police team rushed to the school and picked up the miscreants, who also shouted slogans demanding reduction of school fees, the official said. MNS city unit president Sachin Kadam is among the arrested, senior inspector of Hill Line police station Ranjit Dere said.