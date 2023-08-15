Thane: Police register case against 10 persons for cheating businessman of Rs 10.03 crore
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: August 15, 2023 04:19 PM 2023-08-15T16:19:35+5:30 2023-08-15T16:19:55+5:30
Ten people are accused of defrauding a businessman of Rs. 10.03 crore, according to Thane police, who have filed a case against them. The accused allegedly lured businessman Nilesh Sambare, who runs the Jijau social organisation and is the founder of a construction company, and his firm to purchase a land at Vadhavan in Palghar district, where a port is coming up, as per the FIR.
The accused also assured the businessman of a partnership in a renowned business firm and allegedly took money from him, the FIR said.
The Naupada police registered a case on August 10 against the accused under relevant provisions, an official said, adding no arrest has been made so far in this connection.