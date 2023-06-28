Thane: Police register case against 6 persons for bid to grab school land

Police have registered a case against six persons for trying to extort money from the administration of a private school in Maharashtra's Thane district and seize its land, an official said.

The school management approached the Kalwa police here on Tuesday with a complaint alleging the accused started digging work in the school premises on September 29, 2022 under the pretext of taking up construction of chawls (tenements) and rent them out, the official from Kalwa police station said.

When the management objected to it, the accused allegedly ransacked the school property and also tried to extort money from the management to allow it to run the institution, he said. Based on the complaint, the police have registered a case against six persons under relevant provisions of the Indian Penal Code, the official said.