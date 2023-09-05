Thane: Police register case against man, 6 other family members for harassing his wife

In Maharashtra's Thane district, police have filed a complaint against a 40-year-old man, his parents, and four other family members for allegedly harassing his wife.

The man and his family, residents of Ampada in Bhiwandi area, allegedly demanded money from the 35-year-old woman and when she refused to get funds from her parents, she was subjected to constant harassment and cruelty, the official from Shanti Nagar police station said quoting the FIR.

According to the victim's allegation, her husband also had a second wife. According to the police, who cited the complaint, the man allegedly disowned his daughter from his previous wife while casting doubt on her moral character and submitted to a DNA test for both the daughter and himself.

Based on the victim's complaint, offences were registered on Sunday against the man, his parents and four other family members under IPC sections 498(a) (subjecting wife to cruelty), 494 (marrying for second time during lifetime of the first wife or husband without getting divorce), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 504 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of peace) and 34 (common intention), the official said.