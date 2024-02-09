Thane Police Seize 60 Kg of Hash in Major Operation

In a significant breakthrough, the Wagle Estate Crime Branch unit of the Thane Police has exposed a large-scale drug trafficking operation conducted through the popular social media platform Instagram. The prime suspect, identified as 28-year-old Sanjay Bhalerao from Indira Nagar Bhaji Market, was apprehended while allegedly delivering drugs, leading to the subsequent discovery of a substantial quantity of narcotics at his residence.

During the arrest, law enforcement confiscated 60 kilograms of Hash (Ganja), 290 grams of Charas, and 19 bottles of Hash oil with an estimated street value of 31 lakhs from Bhalerao's flat in Badlapur. The operation was part of an ongoing crackdown on illegal drug activities in the region.

Thane Police officials have revealed that Bhalerao had amassed a significant following on Instagram, with over 3000 followers, and is suspected of utilizing the platform for drug trafficking. The authorities are currently investigating his online network to identify potential accomplices involved in the illicit sale of drugs.

Bhalerao was produced before a local court, which subsequently ordered him into police custody until the 12th of this month. The accused is expected to face charges related to drug trafficking and other offenses as the investigation progresses.

The Wagle Estate Crime Branch unit has been actively working to dismantle drug networks in the region, and this latest operation highlights the growing concern of social media platforms being exploited for illegal activities. Authorities are urging the public to remain vigilant and report any suspicious online activities related to drug trafficking.

The successful operation was conducted under the leadership of the Crime Branch unit, and further details are expected to emerge as the investigation unfolds. The Thane Police remain committed to ensuring the safety and well-being of the community by combating organized crime and dismantling drug networks operating within the region.