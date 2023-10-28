Thane: Power theft worth Rs 1.04 crore detected in residential areas of Kalyan and Titwala

The Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Limited (MSEDCL) has recorded power theft to the tune of Rs 1.04 crore in residential areas of Kalyan and Titwala towns of Maharashtra's Thane district, an official said on Saturday, PTI reported.

According to reports, the power thefts were identified during a two-day inspection in the residential regions of Kalyan (east) and the Titwala division within the Kalyan zone. During this examination, it was disclosed that approximately 4,84,000 units of electricity, equivalent to a value of Rs 1.04 crore, had been illicitly obtained from 368 installations owned by domestic consumers over varying time frames. Furthermore, there is an outstanding sum of Rs 98 crore in unpaid power bills from domestic consumers in the same area, resulting in the disconnection of power supply to 27,400 defaulters in the current month.