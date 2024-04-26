Thane Resident Pushes for Improved Pedestrian Zebra Crossings on Ghodbunder Road

While Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) and the traffic department have implemented high-visibility red-and-white crosswalks at Teen Hath Naka and Naupada, Ghodbunder Road lacks these basic safety measures. Anand Nagar signal is a prime example, where pedestrians, particularly senior citizens, struggle to cross the busy street. To address this concern, Thane resident Girish Patil has taken matters into his own hands since 2018. Every morning from 7:30 am to 8:30 am, Patil stands at the signal with placards urging motorists to stop at the zebra crossing. He even assists pedestrians, including during extreme weather conditions.

A businessman and social worker, Patil first noticed the dangers at Anand Nagar while walking his daughter to school. “My daughter studied at New Horizon school. It was very tedious to cross the road when I went to drop her till the bus. She missed the bus many times. Traffic inspectors were also not present back then. I was so scared to cross the road due to heavy flow of traffic. As the zebra crossing strips are very faded, they are not visible to the motorists,” told Patil told LokmatTimes.com. Hence, he decided to go on the field himself and ensure safe passage for pedestrians.

“In 2018, the busy road with no crossing and absent police posed a risk to pedestrians, especially those going for morning walks. The situation has improved a bit as police officers also keep a strict vigil but we need to improve the condition of zebra crossing strips,” Patil told.

Despite a seemingly long 76-second traffic signal at Anand Nagar, Patil identifies the final 4 seconds as the most the most hazardous, as vehicles start accelerating in anticipation. To alert commuters, Patil wears two boards around his neck – one displaying a message in Marathi on the front, and another conveying an English request on the back, asking drivers to stop before the faded zebra crossing.

Patil formed a group named “Zebra Crossing Group Ghodbunder Road” in 2018 in which 5- 6 people joined him. The group used to assist the traffic police to manage the traffic every morning. They started creating awareness about traffic rules, signal violations, safe crossing etc. “I received a lot of threats and abuses from some motorists, auto drivers who felt insulted after I stopped them at the signal before the zebra crossing. They treated me like an enemy. They thought how can a common person like me held a poster and stop them. But gradually as the time passed, they saw a drive in me to genuinely help pedestrians. So, those enemies- turned friends supported in my initiative.”

Patil also received some apprehensions from his family. “My parents were worried about my life as it is quite risky to stand in a traffic jammed GB road and control the traffic. Even my group members left me as their family members were scared to take forward this initiative. But I remained firm and will alone take this social cause ahead. It is my duty to do something for the society,” tells Patil who manages his real estate business along with doing the social work.

Thane traffic police officials have told LokmatTimes.com that they are working to improve the zebra crossing conditions and have written letters to the TMC regarding it but the delay is happening due to Metro work and the construction of foot-over bridge in the area. Patil is baffled by the TMC’s recent zebra crossing policy. While red and white stripes are being painted elsewhere, the high-traffic Ghodbunder Road seems to be a glaring omission.

“Some people told me nothing is going to happen by merely putting a poster and standing on the road. I said I will bring the change and wont stop until the conditions are improved,” told Patil.