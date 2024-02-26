Thane Residents Call for Restoration of Smart Jal Water Stations, TMC Indicates Conclusion of Centers' Time Limit

Several Smart Jal water stations established by the Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) have remained abandoned for months, prompting citizens to demand either their relocation to areas in need or their restoration for public use. Local activists criticize the situation, decrying it as a waste of resources under the guise of smart city initiatives. Initially, these stations served as water ATMs, offering clean and affordable water around the clock, ensuring accessibility to safe drinking water for urban residents. At the outset, residents could purchase 1 liter of water for just 1 rupee. The Smart Jal water center initiative in Thane aimed at sustainability, providing high-quality water at a highly subsidized rate of Rs. 1 per liter, a significant contrast to the pricing of bottled water, which ranges from Rs. 10 to Rs. 20 per liter. For instance, a 1-liter pack of Bisleri packaged water costs Rs. 20. These centers operate on a Public-Private Partnership (PPP) model, with a total of 13 stations across Thane. However, currently, only one center near Ovla Naka remains operational.

Numerous Smart Jal water stations in locations such as Waghbil, Kasarwadawli, R Mall, and the civil hospital are non-operational. A local trader Ratan Patel from Waghbil told LokmatTimes.com, “From last two years, the jal station is shut down. TMC officials comes here once in a blue moon but the facility is not availed to the common people. Dust is now being accumulated over the water station.” Amir Sheikh who sells coldrinks just besides the jal centre told LokmatTimes.com, “Initially, when the water ATM was started, it had a good response. Many commuters, construction workers, nearby shopkeepers used to take the water from these ATMs. But now, suddenly, TMC is neglecting the jal stations and there is no maintenance at all.”

Another Waghbil resident told, “Only contractors are earning revenue and profit though these water stations. Though it was a good facility to common man, it is now kept just for show-off.” Another resident informed, “The jal centres should be immediately resumed as it can be a good medium to beat the upcoming summer heat. Pedestrians and locals face immense issues due to the summer and if TMC has built the jal kendras, then why keeping the benificiaries away from it?” The issue was recently highlighted by Thane-based social activist Sneha Singh urging the TMC either to make the water stations work or remove them as they were obstructing the footpath too.

These water centres are designed by Rite Water Solutions that works on a decentralized community water purification plant based on ultrafiltration, reverse Osmosis & Ultra violet technology. Citizens just need to pay with water ATM card or coin. The unit thereafter dispenses desired quantity of water automatically. This system takes water from nearby borewell or overhead tank. On the jal centre, it is written that the water is 100% microbe and contamination free and can avail water in a glass, bottle or a jar.

Atul Kulkarni from TMC’s water department told LokmatTimes.com, “Yes, it is true that the jal kendras are shut down at many places. As it is implemented under PPP model, Rite Water Solutions has to also look up at this issue to re-staring the jal kendras. We gave the work order at 2019 and time limit of these centers are about to end. Due to limited water, there is no adequate response to these centers. We will check the current status and will work on it. Will definitely follow up on this.”

LokmatTimes.com spotted various advertisements and posters related to vacancies in local firms being stick on the smart jal centre near R Mall at Thane’s Ghodbunder road. If revived again, many citizens say it will help resolve the drinking water crisis. There are certain pockets due to non- distribution network, water does not reach there or there is a facility of tanker water which is a costly proposition. According to the residents, the smart jal centres will be a good hope that provides cheap access to drinking water that can also help to reduce water-borne diseases.



