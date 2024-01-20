Thane RTO Launches No Honking Campaign

The Thane Regional Transport Office (RTO) has launched a "No Honking" campaign as part of the National Road Safety Campaign. The campaign aims to raise awareness about the ban on unnecessary honking.

Under the campaign, RTO officials stopped motorists who were honking unnecessarily on Friday in Teen Hath Naka and railway station premises and gave them roses instead of fines. Offering rose flowers was a gesture of "Gandhigiri", according to the authorities. The officials also organized a public awareness rally by students to promote the "No Honking" message.

"We want to create awareness about the importance of road safety," said Jayant Patil, Deputy Regional Transport Officer, Thane. "We hope that this campaign will encourage people to stop honking unnecessarily."



