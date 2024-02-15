Thane: School Teacher Booked for Assaulting Minor Domestic Help

A case has been filed against the teacher at the Kapurbawdi police station for brutally beating an 11-year-old maid with a pipe. The minor, originally from Delhi, has been sent to the Child Welfare Committee (CWC) office in Ulhasnagar for further counselling and assistance.

This incident has stirred emotions among the house helpers who have expressed sorrow over the heinous crime.

When LokmatTimes.com visited Lodha Amara, some maids voiced dissatisfaction, highlighting how certain well-educated and affluent individuals living in posh complexes often flaunt their status and overlook basic humane values. They strongly believe that such assaults should not occur against any house-helper.

It is noteworthy to mention that employing a minor girl as a maid violates the IPC and the Child Labour (Prohibition and Regulation) Act, 1986.

The accused is identified as 33-year-old Pooja Ashish Yadav, residing on the 5th floor in D wing of Lodha Amara Complex. Yadav lives on rent, with the owner of the house identified as Ragini Das. The minor was brought from Delhi in December by the accused woman, who is an acquaintance of hers, for housework and other work. The accused beat the minor for not doing housework properly and did not give her enough food. The accused woman also beat the minor complainant girl with a pipe in the house, saying that the complainant was not taking care of her son and caused her injuries. The accused woman also prevented the complainant from leaving the house.

However, on Wednesday morning, the girl threw the clothes that were drying in the window of the house outside. She told the teacher that she was going to get the clothes and left the house. After coming down the building, she requested the women gathered there to contact her mother. The women realized the seriousness of the situation and informed the residents of the building. An advocate who lives in the same housing complex immediately rushed to the Kapurbawdi police with the help of the citizens. The minor girl filed a complaint at the Kapurbawdi police station in this case. After that, a case was registered against the teacher.

When LokmatTimes.com visited the Lodha Amara complex, there was tight security at the entrance. Some residents informed that security was heightened due to yesterday’s incident. “We demand strict action against the accused as this incident can happen with us also in coming days,” told a female domestic help. “So what if we are from a poor background? Don’t we deserve respect? Such mistreatment and torture are unacceptable,” told another maid who works at the complex.

The child welfare committee in Ulhasnagar told LokmatTimes.com that the 11 yr old is in safe condition now. She was brought there yesterday and her mother has been called from Delhi. A case has been registered against various sections of the Indian Penal Code for unlawful labor, wrongful restraint, and voluntarily causing hurt besides the Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Act at Kapurbawdi police station. No arrest has been made so far.