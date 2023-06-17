Thane: Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Ayodhya Poul faces humiliation as crowd throws ink at her

Ayodhya Poul, the social media coordinator of Shiv Sena (UBT), faced humiliation by a group of individuals while attending an event in Kalwa. Ayodhya Poul was surrounded by a crowd who targeted her by throwing ink.

On Friday night, an incident unfolded in the Kalwa area near Thane, where Ayodhya Poul, the social media state coordinator of the Thackeray group, was targeted with ink throwing. According to the reports, as Ayodhya Poul arrived in Kalwa for the event, she was garlanding photos of great personalities. However, a peculiar question was raised about why she placed a garland on Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar's photo in the end. Following this, local women initially threw ink at Poul and then proceeded to physically assault her. The case has been registered at the Kalwa police station, which continued late into the night. The police have initiated an investigation and are currently searching for the individuals involved.

“I and my country adhere to Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar's Constitution, and the Constitution of my country does not permit anyone to raise their hand on anyone. Therefore, the ongoing attack was being endured by following the path of non-violence. My fight is constitutional, and I will fight for it. Today, my #शिवसेना party, my leaders and deputy leaders, MLAs, and lakhs of Shiv Sainiks were with me. You all have given me the strength to fight,” she tweeted in Marathi.