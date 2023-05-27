Thane: Shiv Sena's Shinde faction leader brutally murdered in Ulhasnagar, investigation underway

Shabbir Shaikh, the branch head of Shiv Sena's Shinde group and a resident of Camp No. 5, Jayjanta Colony, met a tragic end on Friday night when a group of around 7 to 8 individuals attacked and killed him. The motive behind the unfortunate incident is believed to be a long-standing dispute, which escalated into a brutal assault captured on CCTV cameras. The Hill Line police registered a case and launched a thorough investigation, assisted by the Crime Branch and local police teams, to apprehend the suspects involved in this heinous crime.

Shabbir Shaikh, a prominent leader associated with Shiv Sena's Shinde group, was brutally attacked and killed on Friday night outside his residence in Ulhasnagar's Jayjanta Colony. Reports suggest that a group of approximately 7 to 8 individuals armed with a sharp weapons assaulted Shaikh, resulting in his immediate death.

The Hill Line police swiftly responded to the incident upon receiving the information. They arrived at the scene, conducted a meticulous investigation, and recovered the victim's body. To determine the exact cause of death, the body was transferred to the central hospital for post-mortem examination.

The entire attack was captured on CCTV cameras, providing valuable evidence for the ongoing investigation. The Hill Line police station registered a case, and both the city's crime branch and local police teams are actively involved in the search for the suspects involved in this heinous crime.

According to the residents of Jayjanta Colony, Shabbir Shaikh was reportedly engaged in a dispute with a gang associated with an illegal gambling business known as "matka." This connection is being considered as a possible motive behind Shaikh's murder.