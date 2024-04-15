Thane Shocker: 45-Year-Old Meat Shop Owner Rapes Minor Neighbor in Mira Road; Arrested

A wave of anger and protest has erupted in the Mira-Bhayandar region after a 45-year-old meat shop owner, identified as Mohammad Daraj, was accused of sexually assaulting a 4-year-old girl in the Ramdev Park area of Mira Road. It is understood that the victim’s father is a barber, and both of them had shops neighbouring to each other. The accused was arrested yesterday by the Navghar police station, and he will be produced before the court today. Police officials informed LokmatTimes.com that they are aiming for 7-day police custody of the accused.

The incident has sparked widespread outrage among the local community, leading to massive demonstrations and calls for swift justice. Visuals circulating on social media depict a large gathering of enraged locals outside the Navghar Police Station in Bhayandar East, demanding the harshest punishment for the alleged perpetrator. The protesters also targeted Daraj's meat shop, named Maharashtra Chicken Shop, located near Orange Hospital on Mira Road, causing significant damage to the premises.

Navghar police officials told LokmatTimes.com that they got to know about the incident at 4:30 pm yesterday, and soon after, they took action against the perpetrator. The accused has been booked under IPC sections 376 and 376(a)(b). As the accused had a meat shop just beside the victim’s father's shop, there is the possibility that the accused was familiar with the victim. Police officials said that the accused breached the trust and committed a heinous crime. They have appealed the residents to maintain peace and not vandalize any public property which may further escalate the matter.

The alleged crime has triggered widespread condemnation from various quarters, with demands for swift and strict action against the accused. The incident has once again brought to the forefront the urgent need to address issues of child safety and gender-based violence, which continue to plague society. The residents are urging us to support the victim's families and advocating for stronger laws to protect our children that may help reduce child abuse cases. The police have urged to maintain the communal harmony in the area and said they are investigating on all angles.