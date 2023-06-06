Thane: Three MSRTC drivers acquitted of assaulting traffic controller at depot

A court in Maharashtra's Thane city has acquitted three drivers of state-run transporter MSRTC who were accused of assaulting a traffic controller of their own organisation three years ago.

In a recent order, Additional Sessions Judge Premal S Vithalani held that the prosecution failed to prove the charges against accused Gajanan Navnath Bhosale (41), Ramesh Satish Koli (30) and Atmaram Lingaram Satpute (35) and said they deserve the benefit of doubt.

According to the prosecution, a traffic controller of the Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) posted at the Khopat depot in Thane found three drivers drinking in the washroom on May 12, 2020, when strict anti-COVID norms were in force. When he objected to the trio consuming alcohol, the latter abused and beat him up and injured him, the court was told. It was also alleged that when a police constable and other staff members reached the spot, the three accused ran away.

Since the informant and alleged eyewitness have not deposed that accused are author of the crime, mere admission of seizure of uniform shirt and injury certificate would not prove guilt of the accused, said the court. It is also not proved by the prosecution that accused persons unlawfully or negligently gathered together for drinking liquor during Covid19 pandemic with knowledge or having reason to believe that it is likely to spread the infection of Covid19, observed the court.