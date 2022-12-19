Thane: Ticket checker attacked and injured by passenger at railway station
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: December 19, 2022 07:13 PM 2022-12-19T19:13:21+5:30 2022-12-19T19:14:06+5:30
A ticket checker of the Central Railway was attacked and injured by a passenger at a railway station in ...
A ticket checker of the Central Railway was attacked and injured by a passenger at a railway station in Maharashtra’s Thane district.
The incident took place at Ambivali railway station in Kalyan taluka around 9 am, an official said. Ticket checker Sunil Kumar Gupta was on duty at the railway station when he spotted a passenger who he suspected was travelling without a ticket, he said. The accused allegedly pulled out a blade and attacked Gupta, before fleeing the scene, the official said.
According to a report of PTI, Gupta sustained a cut to his neck and was rushed to a nearby hospital, he said, adding that an offence has been registered under relevant provisions of the Indian Penal Code based on the injured official’s complaint.Open in app