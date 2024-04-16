Thane to Face 24-Hour Water Cut on April 19 Due to Maintenance Work on Barvi Dam

Thane: Due to maintenance work on the Barvi dam which supplies water to Thane district's cities and industrial areas, water supply will be cut off for 24 hours on Thursday. The district could suffer from water scarcity as a result of the low water supply. The water supply will be cut off from 18th April, Thursday midnight to Friday 19th April, at midnight.

Also Read | Mumbai Water Cut: City to Face 100% Water Cut in THESE Areas on April 18 and 19 - Details Inside

The Barvi dam is responsible for providing water to municipal bodies in Thane such as Thane, Ullasnagar, Mira-Bhayender, Kalyan-Dombivli, and Ambernath. Grampamchayats in the district as well as industrial areas such as Thane, Badlapur, Dombivli, and Ambernath also get their water from the Barvi dam.

The repair work, undertaken by Maharashtra Industrial Developmental Corporation will also lead to lower pressure in the water supply for the next two days. The authorities have informed the district's municipal bodies and industrial pockets about the same. Under the MIDC's water supply scheme, the Barvi line from Katai Naka to Shil Taki needs urgent repairs. Areas such as Wagle Estate, TTC industrial area, Mira-Bhayender Municipal Corporation, Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation, and TMC which fall between Katai to Thane will suffer from water loss.