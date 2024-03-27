Thane Traffic Update: Police Issue Advisory for Metro’s U-Girder Installation Work on Ghodbunder Road; Check Timing and Diversion Route

Traffic changes have been implemented by the Thane Traffic Police due to ongoing work by Reliance Astaldi Company to place U-girders between Tatvadnyan Vidyapeeth and Wagbil Bridge, which falls under MMRDA jurisdiction. The entry for vehicles traveling from Thane to Ghodbunder Road via Wagbil Bridge will be closed from 11:55 pm on March 26 to 4 am on March 27, and again from 11:55 pm on March 31 to 4 am on April 1.

An alternative route has been designated for vehicles heading in this direction. Drivers will need to make a turn before ascending the bridge and proceed in the opposite direction, then take a cut from the Panchamrut bus stop to reach their destination via the main road.

Due to the ongoing construction of the metro line on Ghodbunder Road, the Thane Traffic Police have implemented traffic changes on this road. An important phase of this line is currently underway in the Ghodbunder area. As part of this work, girders will be erected on the metro pillars in the Waghbil area.

“It is necessary to close the Wagbil Bridge for traffic from Thane to Ghodbunder Road to avoid traffic congestion and ensure smooth and safe traffic in the area for the convenience of the public,” they said in its press release. They have appealed to motorists to follow the traffic rules and cooperate with the police.

The above traffic advisory will be in force until the work of placing the U-girders is completed during the aforementioned period. This traffic control notification will not apply to police vehicles, fire brigade, ambulances, green corridor, oxygen gas vehicles and other emergency service vehicles.

Closure of entry for all vehicles heading towards Ghodbunder on Wagbil Bridge during the placement of U-girders.

Alternative routes provided:

Heavy vehicles diverted through a cut before Wagbil Bridge climb to the opposite direction, leading to the main road via a cut near Panchamrut bus stop.

Vehicles from Ghodbunder to Thane directed via the slip road of Wagbil Bridge.

Closure dates and timings: