Thane: Trailer collision with high-voltage cables claims driver's life

In the early hours of Friday, at approximately 4 am, a trailer arrived at the Konark Business Park area in Ambernath to undergo weighing procedures on a forklift. As the trailer was heading back towards the Kalyan Badlapur state highway, an unfortunate incident occurred when it unintentionally made contact with a high-pressure power line in the vicinity of the business park's arch. Tragically, the driver of the trailer lost their life due to electrocution. Adding to the devastation, the trailer itself caught fire as a result of the electrical contact.

The fire engulfed the trailer completely, prompting the Ambernath fire brigade to swiftly intervene and bring the flames under control within a span of fifteen minutes. However, concerns have now emerged regarding the circumstances leading to the high-pressure electric line being positioned at such a low height.