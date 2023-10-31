Thane: Two children rescued within hours of going missing from their homes

An official reported on Tuesday that two boys who had been reported missing from their homes in Maharashtra's Thane district were swiftly located and rescued by the police at a railway station. However, the search continues for the third boy, who left his home in Kasara town of Shahpur taluka on Monday evening.

Three boys, in the age group of 11 to 14 years, who lived in the same locality left their homes in the evening and didn’t return. After a frantic search, the parents lodged a complaint and a case of kidnapping was registered, he said.

Police teams were formed and one of the teams spotted two boys at Khadavli railway station late in the night, the official said, adding that the children were reunited with their parents.

