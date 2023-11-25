Thane: Two killed in Mumbra as fire erupts at scrap shop due to cylinder explosion

Published: November 25, 2023 12:01 PM

In a tragic incident on Saturday, a scrap shop fire caused by a cylinder blast in Mumbra, Thane, claimed ...

Thane: Two killed in Mumbra as fire erupts at scrap shop due to cylinder explosion

Thane: Two killed in Mumbra as fire erupts at scrap shop due to cylinder explosion

In a tragic incident on Saturday, a scrap shop fire caused by a cylinder blast in Mumbra, Thane, claimed the lives of two individuals and left three others injured. The victims, a 60-year-old man and a 55-year-old woman from the Mumbra area lost their lives, while the injured have been hospitalised for treatment.

The blast not only resulted in casualties but also caused damage to nearby vehicles and houses. Responding promptly to the emergency, a team of fire tenders rushed to the scene to extinguish the flames. Authorities are investigating the incident to determine the cause of the cylinder blast.

In another incident this morning, two people from the same family died, and three others were injured in a fire that broke out on the first floor of a building at Ghodbunder Road in Thane on Saturday. The injured have been admitted to a hospital. Visuals of the residential building have surfaced on the internet. The fire was brought under control quickly, with two firefighting vehicles seen parked in the area.

Tags : Maharashtra News Thane Fire Accident