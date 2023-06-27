Thane: Two teens die of electrocution at farmhouse

Two teenagers died of electrocution at a farmhouse in Maharashtra’s Thane district, police said. The incident took place at a farmhouse in Badlapur on Saturday evening, an official said.

The boys, who were cousins, were doing some work at a relative’s farmhouse, when they came in contact with a metal door and got electrocuted, he said.

Jayesh Bekar (19) and his cousin Kumar (17) were rushed to a local hospital were the doctors declared them brought dead, the official said, adding that a case of accidental death has been registered.

Yesterday, A 40-year-old policeman in Maharashtra`s Nagpur city allegedly committed suicide by electrocuting himself after touching a distribution panel (DP) box, an official said. Police constable Kashinath Bhagwan Karade, a native of Satara district, electrocuted himself in Gittikhadan police station area in the afternoon, the official said. Karade was living in a rented accommodation at Pension Nagar area with another policeman, he said.

