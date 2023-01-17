Thane: Unidentified body found in disused waste water tank

An unidentified dead body was found in a disused waste water tank behind the Workers Hospital Road, Wagle Estate, on Monday. The information regarding the incident was received by the Disaster Management Cell in the afternoon.

The body was found in a disused waste water tank behind the labor hospital (approximately 50 feet long and 15 to 18 feet deep). After receiving the information, the local police and disaster management cell personnel rushed to the spot.

The body and its remains were removed from the water tank and handed over to Wagle police after water was pumped from the tank using a sewage department suction vehicle. According to Wagle Police, the body has been sent to the District Government Hospital in Thane for further investigation.