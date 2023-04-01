Thane: Valuables worth Rs 2 lakh stolen from temple

Unidentified persons allegedly broke into the storeroom of a temple and decamped with valuables worth Rs 2 lakh in Titwala town of Maharashtra's Thane district, police said.

The incident took place a couple of nights ago, during which the accused stole valuables from a temple and also robbed a few houses in the locality, senior inspector Jitendra Thakur of Kalyan taluka police station said.

The movement of the accused persons was captured in the CCTV outside the temple and they also stole the CCTV equipment from the premises, he said, adding that further probe is underway.